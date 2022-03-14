From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, flayed the Federal Government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for being arrogant in failure.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, taunted President Muhammadu Buhari for being fixated on the opposition party while Nigerians continue to suffer the consequences of a mismanaged economy and worsening security across states.

The major opposition party stated this against the backdrop of a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, quoting President Buhari as advising the APC to learn from PDP’s failure in leadership for 16 years and as an opposition party.

Ologunagba, however, accused the APC-led Federal Government of being responsible for the “unprecedented economic hardship, chaos, escalated insecurity, a state of anomie and hopelessness in our country in the last six years.|”

“If Mr. President were ‘present’ as president and party leader, he should have known that the party that is enfeebled and adrift, plagued by disunity, mismanagement and corruption; arrogance of power and self-aggrandizement, which he alluded to, is not the PDP, but the evidently mismanaged and mutating crisis ridden APC.

“It is important to educate Mr. President on the arrogance of power in his refusal to timeously appoint an economic team or listen to wise counsel on the economy and security. This is why he completely mismanaged our national affairs and turned our nation into the poverty capital of the world and the third country with the highest level of terrorism according to the World Terrorism Index.

“Such arrogance of power is manifesting in President Buhari and APC’s refusal to accept failure for the near collapse of our economy from the $550 billion economy (largest in Africa and 26th globally) handed over to them in 2015 by the PDP; the fall of the naira from about N197 to a dollar to almost N600 today and the hike in petrol price from N87 per liter in 2015 to between N300 and N400 per liter today.

“In addition to this, the price of diesel which is a critical component in the productive sector of the economy now stands at inconceivable N700 per liter under the APC.

“Is it not arrogance of power that informed the Buhari-led APC administration to import contaminated fuel, induce agonizing fuel scarcity on our citizens and yet had the effrontery to tell Nigerians that ‘heaven will not fall’, over the fuel situation?

“The same arrogance of power accounted for the repeated refusal by the APC administration to obey Court Orders; for President Buhari’s repeated refusal to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill until he was pressured by the PDP and Nigerians as well as his constant disdain toward the people in repeatedly refusing to address the nation on critical issues, notably during the October 2020 EndSARS protest and the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The PDP said it was the arrogance and impunity of the APC administration that accounted for its refusal to prosecute its leaders indicted for corruption and to account for billions of naira of COVID-19 funds stolen by APC leaders.