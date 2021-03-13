Let’s stop beating the drums of war and unite our dear country because we have no other country than Nigeria. President Buhari I know will not extend his tenure, so others should campaign and win.

The person replacing him will then mould Nigeria according to his dreams. But let us be for now. Let us learn from the Americans as model of democracy, whereas President Trump was trampling on the core tenets of democracy, they waited for election and use the harmer of the ballot to vote him out. We all will collectively decide our fate in 2023.

I am sure majority of Nigerians will be our witness that we inherited a system mangled since 1986 with the introduction of Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), an economic policy that created wide inequality and an island of the rich and an ocean of the poor. SAP is the beginning of gross unemployment, crass hunger in the land and wide-spread insecurity.