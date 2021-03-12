By Adewale Sanyaolu The Federal Government has apologised to Nigerians over the increase in the price of petrol.

Nigerians from all walks of life had early this morning woke up to yet another hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) popularly called petrol from N165 naira per litre to N212.61per litre.

But the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr.Timipreye Sylva has asked Nigerians to disregard the increase, saying it was a mix-up.

The development has created confusion as oil marketers and consumers are at crossroads over what the actual selling price is.

The Minister while addressing the media at the ground breaking ceremony for the Rungas composite cylinder manufacturing plant in Alaro City FZE, Epe, tendered the Federal Government’s unreserved apology to Nigerians for the inconvenience the wrong announcement may have caused them.