From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government at the weekend pleaded with the protesting drivers along Bida-Lambata and Suleja-Minna roads to unblock the driveway to allow for early completion of the facilities.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Babangida Hussaini, made this appeal while reacting to the blockade of a section of the Bida-Lambata and Suleja-Minna roads by some articulated truck drivers in Niger State.

The drivers were protesting that government should expedite action to complete the ongoing construction and to ease their difficulties in using the roads.

‘I am appealing to the truck drivers for the understanding of the efforts of the Federal Government in fixing the road. This Bida-Lambata Road is among the many other ongoing projects across the nation which the government prioritised to deliver,’ he said.

Hussaini also noted that the rehabilitation work has not reached the sections that collapsed but the contractor has been directed to do palliative work on all such sections while the construction progresses as scheduled.

He, however, lamented that the contractor has been denied access to the road due to blockade by the tanker drivers.

The permanent secretary stated that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari gives a premium to providing road infrastructure across the country as a way of improving the social and economic well-being of the people.

He assured the truck drivers that the Federal Government through the Federal Controller of Works in Niger State is working round the clock with the contractors on-site to ensure, not only timely completion but to deliver a qualitative road that would stand the test of time.

In a statement, Hussaini noted that the government is committed to delivering quality work that will stand the test of time for the benefit of the users.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.