Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monitoring and Evaluation, Tunde Osibamowo, has applauded beneficiaries of Social Investment Programme (SIP) in Edo State, for evolving innovative approaches to providing services to members of the public.

Osibamowo made the submission during an interactive meeting between the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) team and Edo State beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s SIP, in Benin, the state capital.

He said: “The quality and calibre of the beneficiaries we are meeting is quite astonishing.

“The report we are getting in Abuja really shows the innovativeness and energy that these young people are bringing to the scheme. What they are showing us is that they are really worth supporting.

“We are assuring them that in the next level roadmap, the Federal Government is going to improve the programme to ensure these young people are the ones who will lead this country out of poverty.”

Osibamowo also commended the N-Agro beneficiaries in the state who, he said, are playing key roles in the agriculture value chain, “by supporting farmers and providing them with information on how to get seedlings and improve output from farms.

On the fate of those in the first batch of the scheme, he said: “The federal and state governments are working out an exit strategy. We are not going to say your time is up, go away. We are looking at what we can do to place the beneficiaries in a place where they can be relevant and useful. We’ll keep them informed with what is going on.”

Edo State Focal Person for the SIP, Ms. Osayuwamen Aladeshelu, said the state government is working to ensure the programme runs smoothly.