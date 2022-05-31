The Federal Government has thanked the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) for resuming duties after its warning strike.

It also commended the union for acknowledging efforts of government towards the resolution of the challenges facing polytechnic education.

In a statement, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said it was heartwarming that the lecturers acknowledged the unrelenting efforts of government towards repositioning higher education.

“ASUP has made a remarkable difference at a time the usual practice is for striking unions to deny that government has moved a needle in implementing agreements reached at negotiations.

“This union did not only acknowledge the efforts of the federal government, it painstakingly also listed the demands which government has met, while expressing optimism that the rest would similarly be resolved. This is the way to go, a commendable act which other unions in the education sector must copy, moving foward, in holistic resolution of the challenges facing higher education.”

He assured that government would not relent until all outstanding issues were sorted out.

Ngige, however, urged other unions on strike in the education sector to emulate the polytechnic lecturers and immediately resume work in the interest of their students and the country at large.

ASUP had in a letter notified the minister of the resumption of academic activities across polytechnics and colleges of Technology with effect from yesterday.

According to the letter, this follows the conclusion of the union’s warning strike which took effect from May 16.

