From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar Audi, as new Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) following the retirement of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.

A statement by Director, Press and Public Relations of the agency, Mohammed Manga, said Audi emerged the top candidate out of those that went through the selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior, through the board, to pick the most suitable among top-ranking officers in the service to replace Muhammadu.

The president also nominated Haliru Nababa as new Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), subject to the confirmation of the Senate, in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.

Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola who congratulated the new appointees, called on them to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services and ensure synergy with other security agencies with the view to providing efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.