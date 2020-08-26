Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Government has appointed Colonel MD Dikio (rtd) as the new Coordinator Niger Delta Presidential Ammensty Program, Daily Sun has gathered.

Dikio, a retired Colonel from the Nigerian Army and member of 21 Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA), is taking over is taking over from Professor Dokubo.

The retired colonel who is currently Real Estate Investor at 3 Strands Group LLC and Security Consult at Madiba Inc LLC in USA hails from Mbiama In Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State. He attended Baptist High School, Port Harcourt (1971-1975).

He was admitted into Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 21st Regular Combatant Course and was appointed the Academy Cadets Adjutant in recognition of his leadership qualities. He was posted to the elite Nigerian Army Armored Corps on commission as a Second Lieutenant effective Jan 03, 1977.

Details later