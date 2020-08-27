Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Government has appointed Colonel M.D Miland Dixon (retd) as the new Coordinator, Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme, Daily Sun has gathered.

Dikio, a member of the 21st Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) takes over from Prof. Charles Dokubo.

The retired colonel who is currently a real estate investor and security consultant with Madiba Inc LLC in USA hails from Mbiama, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State. He attended Baptist High School, Port Harcourt (1971-1975) before gaining admission into the NDA, Kaduna and was appointed the Academy Cadets Adjutant in recognition of his leadership qualities. He was posted to the elite Nigerian Army Armoured Corps on commission as a Second Lieutenant in 1977.