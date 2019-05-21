The Federal Government has named Captain Hamisu Rabiu Yadudu as the new Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said Yadudu’s appointment was conveyed through a letter, referenced FMA/PSAPPT/CEO/014/VOL.I/3 and dated May 20, 2019 from the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

“President Muhamadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Captain Hamisu Yadudu as the new Managing Director/CEO of FAAN and his appointment takes immediate effect. Yadudu, until his appointment was the Director of Airport Operations for FAAN,” the statement said.

Yadudu is an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) accredited and licenced airport manager and holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems, Airport Security Management, Air Transport Systems Management from ICAO.

He takes over from Mr. Saleh Dunoma who was appointed FAAN MD/CEO in 2014 by former President Goodluck Jonathan with a target of remodelling the 22 Federal Government airports as well as getting the requisite safety and standard international certifications (ICAO and US Cat-1) for the Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt International airports.