Nigerian government has appointed former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo as the Ambassador of the newly resuscitated National Principals Cup.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare announced this on Tuesday when the former Manchester United star paid him a courtesy visit at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Dare said at least 2, 700 secondary schools across Nigeria will take part in the next edition of the Cup, which used to be very popular but was later killed by poor funding and lack of proper administration.

The minister said Ighalo’s role as the ambassador of the competition will involve watching live matches of the secondary school competition across the six zones of the country.

Also, former Super Eagles star, Mikel Obi was on Friday appointed as Youth Ambassador by the Nigerian government.

Dare said Obi’s appointment will inspire young Nigerians towards excellence.