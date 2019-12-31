It has emerged that Saratu Shafii has been appointed the acting registrar-general of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by CAC in Abuja.

The statement read: “We wish to inform members of the public of the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Mama Shafii as the Acting Registrar-General, CAC.

“Her appointment was conveyed by a letter dated 30/12/2019 from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the supervising Ministry of CAC.”

It was learnt that before her latest appointment, Shafii was commission’s director of incorporated trustee.

She replaces Azuka Azinge who was asked to step down over allegation by Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) that she made a false declaration of her assets.