In line with extant rules, the Federal Government has announced the appointment of principal officers for the four newly established universities in the country.

The Federal Ministry of Education made the announcement in a statement to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday through its Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Goong.

According to the statement, the Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa State has Prof. Sabo Ibrahim as Vice-Chancellor, Mrs Fatima Mohammed; Registrar, Mr Ibrahim Alhassan; Bursar and Dr Abashe Atiku; Librarian.

Also, Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom has Prof. Leo Daniel as its Vice-Chancellor, Offiongita Nkang; Registrar, Mbobo Frasmus-Mbobo; Bursar and Prof. Philip Akor; Librarian.

The Federal University of Heath Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State has Prof. Bala Audu as Vice-Chancellor, Ali Adamu; Registrar, Mohammed Lawan as Bursar and Dr Bappah Magaj; Librarian.

It stated that the Federal University of Health Sciences, lla Orangun, Osun State has Prof. Akeem Lasisi as Vice-Chancellor, Kassim Babamale; Registrar, Adelani Oyewale; Bursar and Bukky Asubiojo; Librarian.

The appointments were to facilitate the speedy take-off of the new institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministry of Education had in 2021 announced the establishment of four new universities to address shortfall in technology, medicine and nutrition (NAN)