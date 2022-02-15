From Fred Ezeh, Abuja
The Federal Government has announced the appointment of Principal Officers for four newly established Universities, namely, Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa State; Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State; Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State; Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.
For Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa State; Prof Sabo Birnin-Kudu Ibrahim, was appointed the Vice-Chancellor, Fatima Binta Mohammed was appointed Registrar, Ibrahim Alhassan and
Dr Abashe Maidabinon Atiku were appointed Bursar and Librarian, respectively.
Prof Leo Daniel was appointed Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State; Offiongita Essessien Nkang emerged Registrar, Mbobo Erasmus Mbobo was appointed Bursar, while Prof Philip U Akor emerged Librarian.
For Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State, Prof. Bala Mohammed Audu emerged the Vice-Chancellor; Ali Ahmed Adamu was appointed Registrar, while Mohammed Bah Lawan emerged Bursar and Dr Bappah Magaji was appointed Librarian.
Prof. Akeem Olawale Lasisi was appointed the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun State; Kassim Kayode Babamale emerged Registrar, while Adelani Adedayo Oyewale was appointed Bursar and Bukky Olufemi Asubiojo emerged Librarian.
Spokesman, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, in a statement on Tuesday, explained that the appointment was for the speedy take-off of the new institutions.
Leave a Reply