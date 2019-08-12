The Federal Government has approved the appointment of the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance (Technical), Mr. Sunday Thomas, as the Acting Commissioner For Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The appointment has put to rest speculation and suspense on who becomes the next presiding officer of the Commission after the exit of the erstwhile Commissioner for Insurance, Mohammed Kari on completion of his first term of office which ended in July, 2019.

Kari had handed over to Mr. Sunday Thomas, who is the most senior officer of the Commission prior to the end of his term pending a decision by government on the appointment of his substantive.

After due consideration, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Finance, its supervising ministry, confirmed Mr. Thomas as the Acting Commissioner for Insurance pending the appointment of a substantive Commissioner.

The appointment was conveyed through a letter from the Home Finance Department of the Federal Ministry of Finance with reference No.F .19482/BFPIAC/S.2/24 and signed by A.O. Bello, a Deputy Director, Home finance, on behalf Permanent Secretary.

The letter stated that it was meant to “convey the approval of the Permanent Secretary for Mr. Sunday Thomas, Deputy Commissioner (Technical) to oversee the affairs of the Commission, pending the appointment of a substantive Commissioner for Insurance by President Muhammadu Buhari.”