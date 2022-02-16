From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced the appointment of vice chancellors and principal officers for four newly established universities.

Spokesman for Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, in a statement, yesterday, named Prof. Leo Daniel as Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State; Offiongita Essessien Nkang as registrar; Mbobo Erasmus Mbobo, bursar, while Prof. Philip U. Akor was named the librarian.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

For the Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa State, Prof. Sabo Birnin-Kudu Ibrahim was appointed the vice chancellor; Fatima Mohammed,registrar; while Ibrahim Alhassan and Dr. Abashe Atiku were appointed bursar and librarian, respectively.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

For the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State, Prof. Bala Mohammed Audu emerged the vice chancellor; Ali Adamu was appointed registrar while Mohammed Lawan and Dr. Magaji were appointed bursar and librarian, respectively.

Prof. Akeem Olawale Lasisi was appointed vice chancellor, Federal University of Heath Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun State; Kassim Babamale, registrar, while Adelani Adedayo Oyewale was appointed bursar and Bukky Olufemi Asubiojo, librarian.

Goong said the appointments would facilitate the speedy take-off of the new institutions.