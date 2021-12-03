From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has approved the administration of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for persons that have completed two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or one dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The exercise, it said, will be monitored by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Primary Health Care Development (NPHCDA).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

NPHCDA Executive Director, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, in a statement, on Friday, explained that the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will commence from the 10th of December, 2021, across all states of the federation.

Dr. Shuaib, further explained that COVID-19 vaccine booster dose gives greater protection against the virus, and urged all Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He said; “The booster dose is for any person that is 18 years and above; has time interval of six months or more after receiving the second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech; time interval of two months or more after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.”

“Consequent upon the above, eligible Nigerians are advised to visit the nearest health facility or mass vaccination site for their booster doses as from the 10th of December, 2021, across all states of the federation.”

Displaying IMG-20211203-WA0067.jpg.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .