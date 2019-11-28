Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N19.352 billion for road projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oyo and Kano states.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said this who briefed State House Correspondents at the meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja, said two memoranda and one report from his ministry were approved.

“The first memorandum was to approve the change of rates with respect to Efon-Elaaye, Erimo-Iwaraja linking Ekiti and Osun States. That road was awarded in 2009, the contractor had achieved about five percent of the works so we are trying to complete that road.

“It has been slowed down by previous years of insufficient budget and during that period, the price at which it was awarded and today’s material prices have altered significantly cement, iron rod, labour, diesel, petrol and all of that. So he is asking for a revision which has been approved.

“We have also extended completion period for him by six months so we are hoping that this is one of the roads that will be completed in the new year. I think with the news of this approval he will have comfort now to go back and work. The review is N523. 826 million.

“The second memorandum we presented was for the award of three roads in Igboho-Oloko-Agbonle in Oyo State and Gulu to Yaba town between the Federal Capital Territory and Niger State as well as Sharada to Maidobi and Danbaure in Kano State.

“Council approved these roads for N7.249 billion for the first one in Oyo, N7.593 for the second one in Niger/FCT and N4.510 for the third one in Kano.”

THe said he also intimated council on the number of roads done so far across the federation, saying 524 roads were currently ongoing. He said 43 internal roads were being constructed in the nation’s universities, out of which 10 have been completed

“The last report is really an update to Council on the status of work on the roads across the states and there are two broad categories here.

“There are 524 road projects across the routes A1 to A9 and to apprise Council on what is going on on those projects, how much the contract prices are, the outstanding amount that needs to be paid to contractors for certificates and how much we expect to spend next year as part of the report of our ministry to FEC about what progress we are making, what challenges we are facing and what needs to be done.

“That report also includes the work being done on internal roads in 43 Universities and Federal Institutions across Nigeria. We have finished I think 10,thirty three are at different stages of completion. It is includes work done on repair and maintenance of bridges like Tatabu, Tamburawa, Isaac Boro, Eko bridge, third mainland bridge, independence bridge etc as part of infrasture repair and upgrade. It also includes updates on the performance of projects being funded under the infrastructure, tax credit scheme approved as Order Seven by Mr. President. Those are projects like Apapa-Oworosoki express way, the Boro Bonny bridge.”