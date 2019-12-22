Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved the posting of 107 Directors on Grade Level 15-17.

The Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said in a circular that handing and taking over should be completed on or before December 30th, failure of which sanctions will be meted out.

The breakdown of the postings shows that 36 Directors on Grade Level 17 were posted to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), another 45 Deputy Directors on Grade Level 16 were posted while 26 Assistant Directors on Grade Level 15 were also posted.

The Director overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office (CMO), I. A. Mairiga, said: “All handing and taking over should be completed on or before Monday 30 December 2019. Any disregard of this deployment shall be treated in accordance with the provision of PSR 030301(b).”