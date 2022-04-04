From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Government through the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Chairman, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Board, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has approved the promotion of 3,466 general duty and support staff officers.

The approval came at Nigeria Customs Service Board’s (NCSB) 54th regular meeting on Tuesday. Ahmed who presided over the meeting highlighted the importance of discipline and engendering a work ethic based on transparency and an all-encompassing reward system.

Among Comptrollers promoted are: SA Bomoi, AA Anthony, BO Olumo, CK Niagwan, MM Tilleygyado, MC Ugbagu, CD Wada, A Bako, AM Adegbite, KI Adesola (Mrs), NP Umoh, OO Orbih and RC Nwankwo.

A breakdown of the 3,466 Officers whose promotion has 1st January 2021 as the effective date is as follows:

Deputy Comptroller to Comptroller of Customs (GD) – (31)

Deputy Comptroller to Comptroller of Customs (SS) – (3)

Assistant Comptroller of Customs to Deputy Comptroller of Customs (GD) – (84)

Assistant Comptroller of Customs to Deputy Comptroller of Customs (SS) – (1)

Chief Superintendent of Customs to Assistant Comptroller of Customs (GD) – (212)

Chief Superintendent of Customs to Assistant Comptroller of Customs (SS) – (3)

Superintendent of Customs to Chief Superintendent of Customs (GD) – (196)

Superintendent of Customs to Chief Superintendent of Customs (SS) – (6). Deputy Superintendent of Customs to Superintendent of Customs (GD) – (668). Deputy Superintendent of Customs to Superintendent of Customs (SS) – (16)

Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1 to Deputy Superintendent of Customs (GD) – (1,258)

Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1 to Deputy Superintendent of Customs (SS) – (39)

Assistant Superintendent of Customs II to Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1 (GD) – (759)

Assistant Superintendent of Customs II to Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1 (SS) – (48)

Inspector of Customs to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (GD) – (109)

Inspector of Customs to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (SS) – (33)

The Minister commended NCS Management for breaking new grounds in trade facilitation and revenue generation in the year 2021. She urged the newly promoted officers to redouble their efforts in achieving the goals of the Service in the current year.