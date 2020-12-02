Efforts by a former member of the House of Representatives, who represented Anambra East and West, Hon Tony Nwoye, to attract federal intervention has yielded dividends as the Federal Government approved a total of N2.5 billion for the reconstruction of 2.2 kilometres Oye-Oronto road linking Ukpo, the home town of oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, ravaged by erosion.

Buildings along the Ukpo road have been destroyed by gully erosion, prompting Hon Nwoye to seek Federal Government’s intervention. The road is among those in the South East and other geopolitical zones approved by the Federal Executice Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Explaining why he sought the reconstruction of the road, Nwoye said it was his way of showing appreciation for what Prince Arthur Eze, who is from Ukpo, has done in hos political career.

He revealed that he was instrumental to the design of the road as well as ensurimg its capture in the 2020 and 2021 budget of the federal government.

“I did it in honour of Prince Arthur Eze who has mentored me politically. I am also grateful to the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who has vowed that this road must be done,” he said.

Nwoye said the road is strategic as it passes through many villages, adding that its reconstruction will also check erosion in the area.

He said: “I want to assure the people that in less than three weeks from now, the contract will be awarded and hopefully, once the 2021 budget is passed, money will be made available so that funding will not be a problem for the contractor.

“This is a very big project that the federal government wants to execute for the people of Anambra State, especially Ukpo community and other communities around it. As you can see, some of the people who are living here have abandoned their homes because of gully erosion. The road was designed some years ago by the Federal Ministry of Works, Abuja through the Anambra State office of the ministry, but actual construction could not take off.