Efforts by a member of the House of Representatives representing Anambra East and West, Tony Nwoye, to attract federal intervention has yielded dividends as the Federal Government approved N2.5 billion for the reconstruction of 2.2 kilometres road linking Ukpo, home town of oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, ravaged by erosion.

Buildings along the Ukpo road have been destroyed by gully erosion, prompting Nwoye to seek intervention. The road is among those in the South East and other geopolitical zones approved by the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Explaining why he sought reconstruction of the road, Nwoye said it was his way of showing appreciation for what Prince Eze has done in his political career.

He revealed that he was instrumental to the design of the road as well as ensuring its capture in the 2020 and 2021 budget of the Federal Government.

“I did it in honour of Prince Arthur Eze who has mentored me politically. I am also grateful to the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who has vowed that this road must be done.”

Nwoye said the road is strategic as it passes through many villages, adding that its reconstruction will also check erosion in the area.

“I want to assure the people that in less than three weeks from now, the contract will be awarded and hopefully, once the 2021 budget is passed, money will be made available so that funding will not be a problem for the contractor.”