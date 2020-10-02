Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, on Friday, directed the reopening of all schools in Nigeria, including Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and 104 Federal Government Colleges, otherwise known Unity Schools.

He said that tertiary institution regulatory agencies, notably, National Universities Commission (NUC), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) have directed tertiary institutions to also reopen schools.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, said the decision to reopen the schools was sequel to review of COVID-19 situation in Nigeria, given the fact that infection has been on decline.

He asked schools to strictly and rigidly adhere to COVID-19 protocols, even as states and private schools made arrangements for reopening of schools under their watch.

He said: “We have consulted widely with stakeholders in the sector including the Association of Private Schools (NAPPS), Provosts of Colleges of Education, Rectors of Polytechnics, Vice Chancellors of Universities, State Governors, Commissioners of Education and development partners.”

More details later..