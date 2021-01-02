By Chinenye Anuforo

The Federal Government through the Ministerial Task Force under the Chairmanship of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has endorsed a policy for SIM Card replacement as part of measures to ease the process of SIM-NIN integration.

According to the statement signed by both NCC and NIMC, the Minister approved a SIM Replacement Policy for subscribers whose SIMs have been lost, stolen, misplaced or damaged subject to the following conditions:

i) That the subscriber present a NIN;

ii) That an effective verification of the NIN is carried out by NIMC; and

iii) That the relevant Guidelines and Regulations of NCC concerning SIM Replacement are fully adhered to.

The approval was based on the Technical Committee charged with the operationalization of the process to ensure an expedited linkage of all SIM Registration Records with NIN.

The agencies explained that, the policy is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to reduce the burden on subscribers and simplify the exercise. “It is aimed at enabling telecommunications service users who need to replace their damaged, stolen or misplaced SIMs to re-establish access to telecom services.”

The Federal Government drive to ensure all Subscriber registrations are linked with National Identification Numbers (NINs) is moving forward and all stakeholders in the industry are working together to ensure the process is carried out as seamlessly as possible. The Government would like to seize this opportunity to sincerely appreciate Nigerians for the understanding and commitment demonstrated towards ensuring the overall success of this exercise.

The Ministerial Task Force under the Chairmanship of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy set up a Technical Committee made up of representatives of: Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); National Identity Management Commission (NIMC); The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON); and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).