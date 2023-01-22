By Steve Agbota

The Federal Government has approved the increment of salary for the staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) as part of efforts to enhance proficiency and effectiveness in the agency.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo stated this at the 2022 Long Service/Merit Award organised by the management of the NPA.

However, he pledged the support of the Ministry of Transportation to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on its initiatives on staff welfare.

He commended the Managing Director of NPA, Muhammed Bello-Koko for his performance, saying he was glad that he had not relented in his efforts, especially in the aspect of staff welfare.

“In my maiden visit to the Authority upon appointment as Minister of Transportation, whilst, I had commended the Managing Director for the unprecedented performance in revenue generation and remittance. He had solicited my backing and support to fast track the processes and procedures necessary for the implementation of staff salary increase, which I immediately acceded to, and today I am delighted it has been achieved,” he said.

The Minister further congratulated awardees and the entire workers of the NPA for their teamwork and contributions to the successes being recorded.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha noted that the testimonies of the present government would not have been complete without recognition of the inputs of the NPA staff.

“It is a great honour to be invited to grace this historic occasion of those who have dedicated two decades of their lifetime to the service of their fatherland through the NPA and those who have taken excellence a much higher, through exceptional feat and superlative performance in the merit category,

“I want to therefore cease this moment to congratulate the board and management of the NPA for sustaining this high impact culture of open recognition, commendation and reward of excellence. Commendation and rewards means a lot when they are publicly communicated,” he said.

Speaking earlier the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, commend the minister of Transportation for his unflinching support towards the delivery of salary increment for the staff of the NPA.

He also thanked the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) for keeping faith with the union throughout the daunting process of seeking for the approval.

He added that equipping the human resource asset of the NPA to be the best in the agency is the overriding objectives of his management while assuring that the authority will remain unwavering to the noble cause.