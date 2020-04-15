The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, says visitors and migrants affected by the international travel restriction and closure of land borders are to be issued with relevant extensions at `no cost.

Mr Sunday James, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Aregbeshola, the vide letter ref. MI/PM/16012/S.266/V.II dated 6th April 2020, was approved in respect of visitors and migrants affected by the Federal Government’s order.

He said that the order had restricted international travels through International airports and subsequent closure of land borders.

“In the light of the above, all visitors and migrants holding valid visitors pass and resident permit with confirmed return tickets scheduled to travel out within the period of the international travel restriction are to be issued with relevant extensions at NO COST.

“This is to enable the beneficiaries reschedule their flights and travel within one week whenever the embargo is suspended or lifted by the Federal Government.

“However, migrants and visitors whose permits or visitors pass expired before the restriction order, must pay for overstay relevant for the period and the penalty it attracts.

“Furthermore, anyone that overstays beyond the waiver period whenever the restriction is suspended or lifted by the Federal government is to promptly comply by paying for overstay. (NAN)