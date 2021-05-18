By Zika Bobby

Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of Federal Government College (FGC), Nise in Anambra, has called on the Federal Ministry of Education to disregard a petition against the principal of the school, Ijeoma Ekumankama.

The PTA said this while reacting to a petition entitled: “Our children use maggot infested toilets like prisoners,” under the aegis of Concerned Parents of FGC, Nise and signed by one Kenenna Obiatuegwu.

The petition raised a number of allegations, including fraud, poor infrastructure, unhealthy environment, malnutrition and intimidation of parents by Ekumankama.

A statement by the PTA signed by Chinasa Iloabueke, chairman; Chris Obichukwu, secretary; and five other members of the executive, described the allegations as unfounded and distanced the association from it.

The PTA said Obiatuegwu, who signed the published petition on behalf of parents, is not known in FGC, Nise PTA.

“We hereby disassociate the PTA from the publication which contained unfounded allegations. The present PTA executive has been working in partnership with the college management and the government in upgrading the facilities in the college.

“PTA funds have been judiciously applied in complimenting the efforts of the Federal Government and college management to ensure improved quality of the learning environment for our children, the principal does not control the PTA funds.

“Since we came on board, the SS2 girls hostel and all the adjoining corridors connecting it with SS1 girls hostel has been tiled, the students’ dining hall has also been tiled in partnership with the college

“Renovation works at the SS3 boys’ hostel toilets are ongoing, ceilings in some classrooms were replaced also in partnership with the college and PTA has never signed any cheque in favour of the principal.

“The government runs a Remitta account and no Federal Government ministry maintains a bank account and the PTA is duly represented in the SBMC.

“The continued and unwarranted attack on the principal and, by extension, the PTA executive, is misguided and vindictive.

“Consequent upon the above, we pray the Federal Ministry of Education to disregard the frivolous petition against the principal. Indeed, some of the allegations are laughable,” the PTA said in the statement.