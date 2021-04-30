From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has pledged his commitment to deploy effective strategies and collaborate with relevant agencies saddled with the responsibility of internal security to overcome the security challenges facing the country.

In a statement issued Friday by Mohammed Ali for Director Press, he said the Minister disclosed this yesterday at the presentation of the Study Tour Reports of the Senior Executive Course 43/2021 Participants at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos.

The Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Alhaji K. K. Ayuba who represented the Minister explained that, the Ministry of Interior charged with the responsibility of internal security is poised to work in synergy with the Nigerian Police and other other agencies to achieve its statutory mandate for the good of all Nigerians.

Present at the event were other Directors from the Ministry of Interior, AIG Don Awuna, the acting Director- General of NIPSS, Brig- General, Fidelis Udaya (rtd) was also in attendance.