Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, has reiterated the Federal Goernment’s determination to provide adequate security to ensure that farmers produce enough to meet the nation’s food requirements.

Nanono gave the assurance on Thursday while commissioning and handing over a multi million naira mini water treatment plant built by the Federal Government in Bukkuyum town in Zamfara State.

Nanono represented by the Ministry’s North West Zonal Director, Mr Mathew Olusegun Owolabi, said:

‘The Federal Government security apparatus are working round the clock to guarantee security everywhere to ensure that farmers are able to farm in conducive environment to produce enough to enhance food security in the country.’

Nanono encouraged farmers in the state to intensity group formation to take advantage of the numerous production/finance window in the NORSAL/CBN scheme to increase production and productivity.

‘You will agree with me that market is currently opened onto the farmers, I encourage you to take maximum advantage of the opportunity and prove to the government that Nigerian farmers can produce to meet nation food requirements,’ he said.

The minister added that the aim of the water treatment plant is to supply clean and portable water for domestic use to ensure good life and health for the rural dwellers to concentrate to produce crops and animals for national and international use.

Earlier, the Zamfara State Commissioner of Water Resources, Alhaji Janaidu Muhammad Bukkuyum, assured that the state government will ensure proper maintenance of the plant.

‘As we all know water is finite, without which there is no existence,’ he said.

The Emir of Bukkuyum, Alhaji Muhammad Usman, commended the Federal Government for prioritising security issue and therefore appealed for more Federal Government projects in his emirate to make life more comfortable for the rural dwellers.