The Federal Government, on Monday, assured the people of the South-East of its commitment to completing all ongoing road projects meant to improve their living condition and wellbeing .

Team Leader, South-East Project Verification Team, Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC),

Charles Abana, gave the assurance while monitoring and verifying the ongoing rehabilitation of the old Enugu-Port Harcourt Road project.

He said that the federal government wished that the projects were completed on time, but owing to the COVID-19 and other economic challenges, the completion time of the projects had to be rescheduled.

“The Federal Government is raising more funds for the projects and it doesn’t mind borrowing to ensure it funds these projects and make the people feel the impact of good governance.

“Recently, the contractor handling the old Enugu-Port Harcourt road received some funding from the federal government.

“As we can see, the contractor is really pushing the work ahead even beyond what has been paid for. I appeal to the people to continue to give government and the contractor maximum cooperation as the road project progresses, so that they can reap the benefits of improved socio-economic wellbeing,’’ he said.

He said the team was satisfied with the level and quality of work done so far, adding that the contractor handling the project, Setraco Nigeria Limited, had shown commitment, in spite of shortfall in funding.

Abana, also Head, Legal, Investigation and Enforcement, FRC, said: “The quality of work done here shows the road will definitely last for some good number of years before experiencing breakdown.

“We are happy with the contractor for having confidence in the Federal Government and continuing work even as it awaits payment for the phases of the work completed and verified so far.’’