Abdul Hassan, Zaria

Nigerian universities are to enjoy reliable and uninterrupted power supply throughout their academic calendar-year, says Minister of Power, Sale Mamman.

According to him, the Federal Government had taken the decision to boost power supply to universities, and other research institutions given the sensitive duty they performed in the country.

He said the government hopes through the Energising Education Programme (EEP) to ensure all federal universities enjoy reliable power supply.

Mamman, stated this at the weekend while commissioning a 33/11KV substation at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said the newly upgraded substation at ABU will restore and improve power supply to the institution