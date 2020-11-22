Vivian Onyebukwa

A former Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Chris Okewulonu, has warned that if an urgent step is not taken to resolve the face-off between the Academic Staff of Universities and the Federal Government, the nation’s education sector may be doomed.

He said it was unfortunate that selfish ego rather than national interest had made the resolution of the prolonged crisis almost impossible.

He therefore called on the relevant stakeholders, parents, civil society organizations and members of the National Assembly to urgently intervene to put an end to the impasse.