Sola Ojo, Kaduna

National Professional Group and Northern Nigerian Youths Frontiers rose from their two-day joint meeting in Kaduna to call on imminent leaders in the country not to relent on their oars in bringing the Federal Government and leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) together for dialogue to end the lingering dispute in the interest of the masses.

The groups on Sunday specifically called on the Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum and his counterpart in Zamfara, Bello Muhammad Mutawalle Maradun to wade into the disputes bordering on the enrollment on the integrated personnel and payroll information system (IPPIS) and other outstanding issues partly delaying the reopening of higher institutions.

Until a few days back when the Federal Government agreed to release N30 billion as part payment of the Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which was declined, the quagmire has been on since March.

The groups through their spokesman, Engr Mustafa Aliyu Gwarzo, regretted the negative impact the faceoff was having on teeming Nigerian youths due to idleness.

According to Gwarzo, “both sides have locked horns over the protracted industrial action embarked upon by ASUU since March 23, over the claim by the University lecturers that the government wanted to impose the IPPIS on its members”.

Spokesman for the groups said, “after wide consultations with critical stakeholders in the project Nigeria, our resolve to seek the intervention of the two respected Nigerian governors to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and leadership of ASUU to convince them to sheath their swords and resolve the issue immediately was a child of necessity, seen as a great option for bringing an end to the lingering faceoff”.

To him, “the two governors without an iota of doubt today in Nigeria command respect and recognition than any individual in the political arena, premised on their outstanding leadership qualities especially with regards to issues that affect the survival of common man and their commitment to humanity.

“We have noticed with kin interests and respect how these two great governors within shortest period display maturity, love and sacrifices in terms of commitment to leadership, such efforts had tremendously helped to reduce security challenges which have resulted in saving many lives and properties in their respective states.

“For example, if Zamfara governor can sit with dangerous bandits despite the fear and terror among Nigerians and entered pact accord with them without fail, that has today yielded positive outcome along the north-west axis, how can he not use his acquired leadership knowledge and experience in bringing the two warring parties to the negotiation table with such speed?

“Likewise, Governor Zulum who apart for being academician, had threaded many dangerous paths with determination to save lives and bring peace to his people and resemble the once scattered communities. We believe such feats shown and achieved could be jointly and effectively put into practice today in bringing an end to disputes we have at hand.

“Students are tired of staying at home and minima online learning. Children of the masses are the ones suffering, while some have become hardened criminals and restive individuals due to the prolonged strike – while parents are in dilemma on next line of action to finding solutions to the education of their children.

“The present crisis within the protest of #EndSARS and its equivalent around Nigeria are all a result of ideal minds of teeming Nigerian youths that have nothing doing but ready in becoming tools of such protest and other illegality.

“To us, both Presidency and ASUU need to humble themselves, return to a positive resolution in their negotiation, disagree to agree where applicable, accept the outcome so we can see an end to this lingering strike. A stitch in time saves nine”.