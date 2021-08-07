From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and Chairman, Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha has said that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine roll out and distribution to states would soon commence after the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, certifies it safe for emergency use

The SGF who spoke to newsmen on Saturday in Jalingo, said that the cold chain facilities for the storage of the over 4 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received has been installed across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Musdapha said that “NAFDAC has taken sample of the Moderna Vaccine to run their own statutory examination. Once they give us the green light, we would begin the administration of the vaccine and deployment to states.

“However, the cold chain facilities that would help preserve the Moderna vaccines have been procured and deployed to the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT. With the advent of the Delta Variant of COVID-19, some states have been identified as heavy burdened states. For them the emergency use of the vaccine would be given speedy deployment.”

The SGF also enjoined Nigerians to follow all preventive measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19

“My appeal to Nigerians is to be very cautious of this disease. They should know that COVID-19 has not disappeared and it is coming back this time around with a lot of viciousness. The Delta variant is a respecter of nobody, so we must continue to follow all non pharmaceutical preventive measures. And so we must continue to wear face masks, maintain social distance, proper hand washing and use of hand sanitizers” he said.

