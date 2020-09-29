Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Communications

and Digital Economy, has on Tuesday presented the awards and cash prizes worth N16.5m to the winners of the ‘Nigeria @60 Innovation Challenge.’

Presenting the cheques, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, who also is the Chairman of the 60th Independence celebration Committee, said the competition was meant to create a platform for all Nigerians to participate in the diamond anniversary.

Dr Pantami said the nation was proud of the winners and called on them to be patriotic. He said the Diamond Anniversary which is to last till September 30 next year is a period for Nigeria to celebrate it’s unity.

The Chairman of the Independence Competition Judging Committee, Director of ICT Infrastructure, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr Gambo Abdullahi, said the competition was meant to tap into the creative and innovative potential of the youth.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Modupe Esan represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Demo Fasedinmu commended the efforts of all participants describing every Nigerian as a winner.

3,258 participants applied for the various categories of the competition with nine persons winning the cash prize.

Nwakuba Ezinne, Oluwadaresinmi Daniel and Kalu Chioma won first positions (and received N3m each) in Photography, Slogan and poetry categories respectively