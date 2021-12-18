From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has awarded the sum of N5 million to Dorathy Ukemezia winner of the 2021 innovation challenge.

Head of the service of the federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed this in Abuja at the 2021 Federal Civil Service Innovation Challenge award ceremony with theme “Generate Revenue and Reduce Cost of Governance in the Federal Civil Service.”

She explained that the first and second runner-up will get N3 million and N1 million respectively.

She added that the sum of N250,000 will be presented to the other 10 top performers as consolation prizes.

Yemi- Esan said “the deliberate choice of the theme of this year’s competition, “Generate Revenue and Reduce Cost of Governance in the Federal Civil Service” is informed by steps being taken by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to surmount the global economic vulnerabilities fueled by uncertainties and disruptions caused by COVID-19 as it affects Nigeria.

“Hence, during the competition, contestants were required to come up with solutions on reducing waste, cutting the cost of governance, and enhancing revenue generation for the government.

“This year, a total number of 27 teams with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 7 members who shared common interests and ideas participated.

“The 27 teams with top innovative ideas made physical presentations of their ideas from where the final winning ideas were selected by a panel of eminent Judges on the following categories: administration and work process, facility, management, food security; staff welfare and safety; and technology for effective service delivery.

“Therefore, today’s event is organized to recognize the outstanding ideas/solutions from this 2nd Edition. In this light and as advertised, the first place winner will be awarded the prize of a total sum of N5 million. I say well done and Congratulations to you all.”

The Head of Service also assured all that the solutions emerging from this event will be looked into for effective deployment to address specific challenges that have been identified in the Civil Service to provide cheaper, quality, and accessible services to all the people of the country.

Yemi – Esan explained “In this regard, you may be aware that some of the ideas developed in the first edition of the innovation competition is currently being implemented.

“For instance, the Anonymous Reporting System (ARS) has gone live and a lot of reports have been received and are being attended to. Similarly, the solution for the introduction of a Computer-Based Examination for the timely conduct and marking of the Confirmation and Promotion (COMPRO) Examination in the Federal Civil Service is set to be deployed for the conduct of the Senior COMPRO Exam next year.

“This is in our continued effort to, among other objectives, prevent the suppression of ideas and encourage innovation in the system,” Yemi-Esan said.