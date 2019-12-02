The Federal Government has confirmed its commitment to support artisans and technicians to stimulate economic growth and development across all strata of the economy.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Niyi Adebayo, made the pledge at the first edition of the Nigerian Artisans and Technicians Conference (NATCO) at the National ArtsTheater in Lagos, recently, with the theme: “Artisans, Technology and Empowerment; The Future of The Nigerian Economy”.

The minister, who was represented by a senior ministry official, Mr Adewale Bakare, maintained that no nation can develop without credible governance that will facilitate private sector participation, adding that the Federal Government was already improving the needed infrastructure that brings about economic growth.

He said that government agencies are committed to creating an enabling environment to stimulate domestic investments and attract foreign direct investments in all sectors of the economy to make Nigeria a business destination in Africa and the world at large.

Adebayo advised the private sector to key into government’s efforts in its drive to improve and develop the economy, stressing “It is a truth that Nigeria’s quest for development cannot be achieved without adequate acceptance of the informal sector”, the minister said.

Also speaking at the conference, Lagos State chairman of Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Asiwaju Jacob Omonide Fayeun, said that the association has achieved recognition with the successful hosting of the maiden NATCO conference. Fayeun said “We have achieved recognition and I believe the president and members of his team has seen what happened today. We have not been getting recognition both from the state and federal government. We are very important in the society.