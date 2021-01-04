Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has expressed support for the demolition of a house slated as venue for a sex party in Kaduna State.

Runsewe whose agency last year had a running battle with cross dresser influencers and social deviants, particularly Bobrisky, nailing the spread of defiant influence, said Governor Nasir el Rufai deserves kudos for the prompt response to the disgusting sex party in the state by promptly demolishing the building as a warning to others.

“But for this intervention by the governor, Kaduna State possibly would have become the new capital and destination for sex tourism in Nigeria, leading to social disconnect and dislocations with drug peddling in tow and our children destroyed in the process.

“In 1992, Senegal and Uganda, experienced massive influx of sex tourists and immediately took hard measures to curb it because if left unchecked, sex tourism will damage the spiritual, moral and cultural values of any society. And there’s no sentiment about dealing with it as Governor El Rufai has done,” Runsewe said.

According to him, there was the need for Nigerian leaders and parents to monitor closely what their children were up to and quickly nip untoward attitudes and activities in the bud.

“Certainly, Governor El Rufai has vindicated our position on the need to stop and arrest the unfortunate presence and foreign behavorial influence threatening our culture and tradition.”