Federal Government said, on Tuesday, backed the decision of the Edo state government that unvaccinated people against COVID-19 should not be allowed to enter churches, mosques, markets and other public places as measures against the deadly delta variant of COVID-19.

It encouraged other state governors to emulate the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, so that Nigeria can achieve it desired goal of more success on the fight against COVID-19.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Shuaib Faisal, told journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday, that the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced and there’s need for more people to get vaccinated against the virus.

He said: “We would like to encourage Governors to continue to provide leadership in the mobilization of citizens to prioritize the acceptance of COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are particularly enthused by the example shown by the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki, as he mobilized churches and religious leaders towards mass acceptance of COVID-19 vaccine. Already, we are getting request from Edo State for additional vaccines. This is highly commendable.”

He appreciated the professional support of the media in providing information and regular news update on the vaccination process, suggesting that more dedicated contents and programmes addressing misinformation and educating the people on the benefits of getting vaccinated are shared.

He said: “Nigeria and the rest of the world need to end the pandemic, recover from its economic adversities and return to normalcy. However, getting this done will be difficult if we do not face the issues of misinformation and disinformation squarely.

“As a rule of thumb, we endeavor not to join issues with individuals who would rather concoct misinformation that could negatively affect the health of citizens. This is because even acknowledging some of these falsehoods elevates and adds fuel to a raging flame that benefits only the perpetrator.

“Nevertheless, we are constrained by the volume of specific inquiries about a viral text message which purports that the US Supreme Court has cancelled universal vaccination. Let’s set the record straight and once again punch holes in the malicious intentions of anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists: The US Supreme Court has not overturned universal vaccination, and there is no record of such a case, neither was there such thing as universal vaccination in the US.”

He informed clients who have not had any vaccination that the Moderna Vaccine is available and is being administered in all designated health facilities in the Country, while those who have had their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine are encouraged to visit their designated health facility to get their second dose.

“As at 30th August 2021, Nigeria has vaccinated 2,897,201 and 1,430,379 eligible persons with first and second doses, respectively, across the 36 States and FCT.

“We would like to thank the UK government for her generous donation of an additional 592,880 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, which was received on Thursday the 26th of August 2021, through the COVAX Facility.

“The total quantity of vaccines donated by the UK Government stands at 1,292,640 doses. The additional doses would be included in the second dose vaccination exercise currently ongoing for clients who have already taken the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first phase.

“I, therefore, use this opportunity to once again call on those who received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine before 8th July, 2021, to go and get their second dose to be fully protected against all strains of the COVID-19,” he said.

