Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has banned all travels outside the country by ministries, departments, and agencies until further notice.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha announced this at the end of inaugural meeting presidential taskforce for the control of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The general public are also advised to cancel all travels abroad especially to all high risk countries.

Mustapha said: After due consideration and the trend of the novel coronavirus disease – COVID-19 and the subsequent declaration as pandemic by the World Health Organisation, the committee has decided that we upscale our healthy emergency system to the highest level and put in measures to curb further spread of the disease.

So far we have three cases two have tested positive, one negative. We will want to ensure that this does not go beyond this minor figure for now.

On the part of government we have decided that it has become necessary to advise all public officials in the ministries, department and agencies and the parastatals that government has banned all forms of travel out of the country for whatever reasons, bilateral, multilateral, conferences, seminars, workshops, negotiations, presentations and any form of other ceremonies. This ban will remain in place till further notice and until the situation of the coronavirus abets.

“By this notice, any prior approval to travel abroad for official assignments during this period is accordingly rescinded.

“With regards to the general public, we want to advise strongly that citizens in their own interest should cancel or postpone all nonessential travel abroad including business and vacation trips. This is especially for travels to countries known to be seriously affected by COVID-19.

“Such high risk countries are China, Iran, South Korea, Germany, Italy, USA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, Spain, France and Japan.

“Secondly, we urge anyone returning from any country to strictly self-isolate for 14 days in their homes.

The Nigeria for Center for Disease Control has morning released guidelines for self-isolation, we will ensure that those guidelines are widely publicized.

“Thirdly, all people returning from countries with high community transmission rate especially countries that have recorded a 1000 cumulative cases and above, will be actively followed up for 14 days by the health authorities.

“We want to put on notice that the Nigerian government supports the measures taken by the government of other countries particularly high burden countries who have urged their residence to stay home and avoid nonessential travels particularly and inclusive to Nigeria.

We want to urged the Nigerian people to continue to maintain high level of sanitation and hygiene and respiratory etiquette which has been repeatedly advised. Maintaining social distance and avoiding crowded areas should begin to become our lifestyle.

“We will continue to look at emerging scenarios and on a continuous basis you will receive further briefings. But for now we believe strongly that this particular pandemic is the most important public health emergency of our generation and we must treat it with every seriousness that it deserves.”