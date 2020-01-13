Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Federal Ministry of Health is undertaking an assessment tour of two tertiary health facilities in Jigawa State in its bid to recommend a befitting teaching hospital for Federal University Dutse (FUD).

The Minister of Health, Mr Osagie Ehanire, who led the delegation from the Ministry told the Deputy Governor of the state that he came with an open mind to select from the two tertiary health facilities of Shekoni Specialist Hospital and the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu.

According to the Minister, the university teaching hospital is non-negotiable in order to enable medical students to acquire the prerequisite for becoming health practitioners.

Mr Osagie said whatever decision the team would take would be in the best interest of both the university and the state.

The state Deputy Governor Alhaji Umar Namadi said the state government has already put in place mechanism that will ensure at least one secondary health facility in each local government of the state.

The Emir of Dutse Alhaji Muhammadu Nubia Sunusi charged the team to be fair in their selection of either of the two tertiary health facilities by also considering the students’ comfort.

The Emir said, even though the two tertiary health facilities are domiciled within his controlled emirate, “I will plead with you to put into consideration the students whom may be at the receiving end of your decision.”