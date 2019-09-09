Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has been applauded by the Federal Government for the proactive steps he has taken towards providing a stable environment for education in the North East of the country.

Minister of State for Education, Mr. Emeka Nwajiuba made this known during the flag-off of the construction of the North East Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) model school in Bauchi. The minister’s remark came in the wake of the provision of 6.7 hectares of land for the construction of Northeast UBEC Model School, by the governor Bala Mohammed.

Nwajiuba reaffirmed the commitment of the government towards improving the quality of basic education in the country.

Addressing senior government officials, stakeholders in education, traditional rulers and religious leaders, the minister said Bauchi State has historically been a model or educational excellence.

Governor Bala Mohammed said the decision to release the land was borne out of his determination to fast track the execution of the project. He described the project as a perfect example of meaningful partnership between the federal and state government in the provision of qualitative education to students.