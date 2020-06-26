Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has commenced the construction of 10,000 mass housing units at the cost of N2 million each, and two health centres in Borno State.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, while performing the ground breaking ceremony, reiterated government’s determination in ensuring that peace is restored in the North-East Region.

In a statement released yesterday, Farouq stated that the housing estate will have schools, market, and explained that the health centres and ambulances would be stationed at Muna Albadawi IDP Camps.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum, commended President Mohammadu Buhari for approving the project, and hinted that 1,000 houses would be built in Ngwom, Mafa Local Governments, 9,000 Units will be spread to other parts of the state.

He stated that the construction of 100 out of the 1, 000 units at Ngwom have commenced, noting his government will collaborate with ministry boost development in the region.

He added that the Governors of the Northeast Region recently appealed to the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to invest in infrastructure such as roads, schools, housing , amongst others to alleviate the sufferings of the people currently ravaged by insurgency.