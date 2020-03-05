Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Federal Government has set up a taskforce to crackdown on quack teachers across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Registrar, Teacher Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Segun Ajiboye, told journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday the government was set to begin enforcement and monitoring of compliance with her directive that only qualified and professionals licensed by TRCN should teach both in public and private schools.

He explained that the first phase of the compliance monitoring and documentation would commence across the country on March 9 and would end on March 17.

The taskforce, according to him, has been activated to beam search light into the credentials of those teaching in government and private schools for appropriate commendation or sanction as the case may be.

The National Council on Education declared December 31, 2019 as the last day for unlicensed teachers to be registered with TRCN or get booted out of the classroom.

Ajiboye, who maintained that no serious nation allows her future leaders to be misguided by quacks, stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has a dream to ensure professional teachers are given necessary tools to excel.

He said the monitoring team in each state will be led by a Professor of Education or a Provost of a College of Education.

“The first leg of the exercise will start on March 9 and end on March 17. However, this exercise will be a continuous one as TRCN has created a Compliance and Enforcement Unit at its head office for routine monitoring.

“Prior to the commencement of the monitoring, a technical team was set up by TRCN and a meeting was held with all the state coordinators where issues of logistics were discussed and harmonised,” he said.

The registrar cautioned some states making TRCN certificate optional in their recruitment of teachers.

He called on those involved to stop the act, saying it was mandatory for anyone who wants to profit from the job of a teacher to be registered with the regulatory authority.

“It is, therefore, considered absurd for any state to say ‘TRCN Certificate will be an added advantage’ whereas that is supposed to be the number one criterion which is the global best practice.

“There is no serious nation that allows just anybody into its classrooms to teach their children. There must be evidence of professional certification to practice as a teacher,’’ he said.