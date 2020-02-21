James Ojo, Abuja

The Federal Government has begun a national survey for generation of baseline data on unskilled persons.

The programme, which kicked off in Bauchi, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is a safety nets to take unskilled and untrainable persons out of the unemployment market.

Director Special Duties and Project of the ministry, Dr. Martina Nwordu, said it decided to embark on the survey in response to the address by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presentation of 2020 Budget where he promised to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

She classified unskilled persons as young persons in the age bracket of 12 to 30 years with educational qualification in the verge of nil to Senior Secondary School Certificate.

While the younger age bracket of 12 to 15 years are usually found in religious, charity and humanitarian institutions established for the poor, she added that those above the age limit were commonly seen at street corners, market places, motor parks and other dark and dangerous areas of the society from where they unleashed various forms of mayhem at the slightest provocation.