From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has begun data collection of health challenges confronting older persons across the country.

Director-General, National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), Dr Emem Omakaro, who stated this after a medical outreach, yesterday, in Abuja, explained that the initiative would help government for the well-being of the senior citizens.

Omakaro explained that the medical outreach was part of the mandate of NSCC, adding that her agency would also tackle the issue of abuse, abandonment, isolation and stigmatization bedeviling older persons.

“From Monday, we will be traveling across the country to engage zonal stakeholders. I believe that after now we will operationalise the policy plan.

“So this is an opportunity for us to engage them. You will see staff working around with questionnaire. We want to ask them specifically on health issues here.

