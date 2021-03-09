From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Federal Government has commenced the deployment of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to across the states in the country.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, made this disclosure at the media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, yesterday.

He explained that the delivery of the vaccines to states is predicated on satisfactorily meeting the conditions to keep them safe and potent.

He assured that there is no difference between the vaccine received by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the vaccine that will be administered to other eligible Nigerians.

According to him, the public and practical endorsement of the vaccine by key strategic leaders will build the trust, encourage and motivate the general public in the acceptance and uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, Ogun government, yesterday evening, received 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal government.

Governor, Dapo Abiodun received the first batch out of the 100,000 doses of the vaccine at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The vaccines were brought into the state by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker and accompanied by officials of NPHCDA and World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said the remaining second batch of 50,000 doses would be delivered to the state last night, warning residents to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols, adding the vaccine will only reduce the severity of the virus. The governor said he and his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, would be the first to be vaccinated.

Nigeria made history on Tuesday 2nd March, 2021 when we took delivery of 3.924 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India. This is part of the 16M doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX facility arrangement– which is a fraction of the expected 84M doses to Nigeria (covering about 20% of total Nigeria population).

“I am glad to inform you that we also got confirmation from NAFDAC, that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines we received are safe and can be used in the country.”

The national launch of the COVID-19 vaccine by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, started with the vaccination of frontline health workers at the National Hospital Abuja, on Friday, March 5.

; these are the healthcare workers who have consistently put their lives on the line for us. This was followed by a momentous event on Saturday March 6th, 2021 when both His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Professor Yemi Osibanjo publicly got vaccinated in a bid to increase public’s confidence in the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“What this launch means is that the COVID-19 vaccination program has commenced in Nigeria. It is important to stress that the President and other strategic leaders received their vaccine from the same 3.924million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Nigeria last week. There is no difference between the vaccine received by the president and the vaccine that will be administered to other eligible Nigerians. It is our belief that this public and practical endorsement of the vaccine will build the trust, encourage and motivate the general public in the acceptance and uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination campaign.

“As previously mentioned, in preparation for the vaccination campaign, the Presidential Task Force through the NPHCDA and in collaboration with donors and development partners, developed operational and training manuals to train over 100.000 health workers (which has commenced) at National, State, LGA and Health facility levels for the seamless deployment of the vaccines to the designated population.

“The movement of vaccines to the States has commenced today. All things being equal, the delivery of the vaccines will be completed tomorrow. The delivery of the vaccines to the States is predicated on satisfactorily meeting the conditions to keep them safe and potent. We are designating Vaccine Accountability Officers in the States and LGAs to closely monitor the management and utilization of the vaccines. These VAOs will also ensure retrieval of vaccine vials for proper disposal.

“Furthermore, recall that we officially launched our home grown T.E.A.C.H. strategy of electronic registration of our citizens for the vaccination programme. This is the first time in our immunization programme that the target population would be pre-registered for efficient and orderly scheduling of date and time to receive the vaccine, which will be carried out in phases/pulses according to predetermined classifications. All persons 18 years and above, beginning with the frontline health workers and the elderly are therefore encouraged to register for the vaccination, through our COVID-19 vaccination e-registration portal available on our website (www.nphcda.gov.ng).

“In addition, the media and all stakeholders involved in this crucial public health intervention should do all they can to promote the e-registration under the Electronic Immunization Data Management Scheme as this structure will be further deployed for future public health interventions.

“Adequate provision has been made to deploy the COVID-19 vaccines to all states and vaccination sites where people will be vaccinated according to set priorities, beginning with the frontline health workers and other support staff. The state launch of the COVID-19 vaccination for frontline health worker is slated for March 9th at the State Treatment Centers, barring any prevailing local conditions, most Governors have agreed to flag-off on March 10th, while the State-wide rollout of COVID-19 vaccine will commence from the 12th of March.

“It is expected that States will roll out vaccination only when Local Government Areas have met the minimum criteria for successful conduct of the campaigns. Parameters such as – training, cold chain status, preposition of data tools, availability of transport/logistics for healthcare workers, adequate security for vaccines, etc should be the yardsticks for going ahead with implementation.”

He reiterated that an accountability mechanism has been activated in collaboration with the security agencies to check any anticipated sharp practices in the system.

“We also appeal for the continued alliance of the CSOs in ensuring equity in the deployment of the vaccines to eligible population and any inquiry or complaints should be sent to [email protected]

“The media, Civil Society Organizations, healthcare advocates and other key stakeholders in the health sector are therefore enjoined to continue to support the efforts of the government in the ongoing sensitization and mobilization of the public for the acceptance and uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to reduce the disease burden and further flatten the pandemic curve. Fellow Nigerians, please do not allow rumours and disinformation endanger your lives.

“On our part, we shall step up and continue with the sensitization and mobilization of critical stakeholders and the public by educating and engaging communities through existing community structures. Just as we did in the ebola response and polio eradication programmes during which we recorded remarkable achievements, similarly, people are looking up to the committed, knowledgeable and skilful health workers to deliver another resounding success in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

“In the next few weeks, in collaboration with States, LGAs and critical stakeholders, we plan to conduct zonal town hall meetings, where there will be open and transparent discussion about vaccine hesitancy and other aspect of the National COVID-19 response.

“I would like to reassure Nigerians that the Federal Government under the leadership of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari has put in place measures to ensure safe, secure and effective vaccination program throughout the country. Let us all work together to mobilize our people to be vaccinated so as to safeguard ourselves, families and our communities for the control of the COVID-19 pandemic and eventual return to normalcy in our economic and social lives.”

“The meeting commended the PGF Secretariat for promoting synergy, greater cooperation and joint policy initiatives across the APC States geared towards sustainable development in the APC States and the country in general. The meeting agreed to continue sharing information, ideas and knowledge through its quarterly meetings,” it added.

Meanwhile, the APC governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has felicitated with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and his family for the celebration of his 64th birthday.

The statement signed by the PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, for and on behalf of Progressive Governors, noted: “We join all Nigerians to celebrate this special day with you and your family.

“We commend your leadership, vision, commitment and loyalty to our nation and to President Muhammadu Buhari. We are confident that we will be able to resolve our national challenges and move our country, Nigeria, forward with your dedicated service to our APC led Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country. We reaffirm our commitment to continue to work with Federal Government with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

“We rejoice with you and will always look up to for your guidance. Congratulations and Happy 64th Birthday,” the statement read.