From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has begun the training of 10,000 immigrants and refugees in Information Communications Technology (ICT).

The training, which is ongoing at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) is organised in collaboration with the office of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFR).

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Speaking to journalists after the first session of the coaching on Monday, NITDA Director-General Kashifu Inuwa said the programme, focused on computer appreciation, digital marketing and digital design was aimed at enlightening the vulnerable and underserved members of the society to equip them with the necessary skills which will enable use ICT to become self-reliant as they leave the camps.

The DG disclosed that the training would be held in batches of 200 participants, adding that starter packs will be provided at the end of the training to enable them to put the acquired skill to adequate use.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said, ‘We have a bogus ambition of achieving 95 per cent digital literacy by the year 2030, so we have to go all out. We have to reach all the nooks and crannies of this country to train people to learn and understand how to use these technologies.

“We also have a target of digitising all government services by 2030, so we don’t want anybody to be left out. We are training different categories of people. We are training the young ones, we are training people living with disabilities and today we are training people from the internally displaced camps. We don’t want them to be left out. We want them to be part of this. We want them to be part of the future digital work. We want them to exit these camps with their own startups. We want them to learn how to do business and promote their businesses in the digital world. Today if you want to excel in life, you have to use digital technology. And you do not need to have a degree or masters. It is all about acquiring the skills.”

Also speaking, Federal Commissioner, NCFR, Imaan Ibrahim, said the training will serve as a coping mechanism to the migrants and IDPs as it will help them become more active members of the society by contributing to the economy.

“This training will strengthen the vulnerable to become active participants who will contribute to nation-building. Displacement is real. It happens every day in Nigeria. We must continue to ensure that we are ahead of the challenges caused by natural and man-made hazards,” she asserted.