From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has launched a scanning centre to kickstart the digitization process of employee records.

According to a statement by Director, Press and Public Relations, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, quoting a circular with the Ref.No. HCSF/3057/Vol.1/77, only Policy and Personnel files created from 2010 to date would be scanned.

The statement said the move is part of measures by the the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to facilitate easy storage and retrieval of records as well as ensure synergy across offices and departments in the Federal Civil Service.

In a circular (Ref.No. HCSF/3057/Vol.1/77), signed by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office (SDO), in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Ibiene Roberts, she explained that the digitalization of files and record across MDA’s is in line with the Enterprise Content Management (ECM), which is one of the eight (8), priority areas of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation plan (FCSSIP 2017 – 2020).