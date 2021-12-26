From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has launched an e-learning platforms that would herald the digitization of all teaching and learning materials being used at basic and secondary school levels.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who launched the two e-learning platforms, Inspire and Ignite, said the platforms are easy to use and also friendly to the user.

He said the objective of the digital learning platform was to make teaching and learning more accessible for teachers and students.

Adamu who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, said the desire for such digital platform was conceived long before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which crippled socioeconomic and education activities.

He said: “So far, we have produced and uploaded over 4,000 video lessons on the platforms for easy access and use of students at the basic level.

“Similarly, over 7,000 lesson videos and 4,000 audio lessons have also been produced and uploaded on the platforms for students at the secondary education level.

“Galaxy backbone, one of the Federal Government agencies has also agreed to reserve proportion of their cyber space for us and we had also pleaded for more as we would expand as we move on.”

Echono explained that Ignite platform was developed for educators (teachers) to enable them put their lesson notes together, and also learn, collaborate and share materials together when and where the need arises, while Inspire platform was developed for the use of students.